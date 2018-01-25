Jarvis Landry wins ‘Drone Drop’ at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is enjoying a week in Orlando as a part of the league’s all-star event, the Pro Bowl. The third-straight visit to the game for Landry, it is also the second-straight year of the league’s “Pro Bowl Skills Showdown,” with Landry coming away with a $10,000 bonus for his performance in one of the events.

Landry won the “Drone Drop” event on Thursday. The even features a drone taking a football up in the air, raising it to different heights, with a player attempting to catch the ball once it is dropped. Landry was competing against the Arizona Cardinals’ Patrick Peterson.

Landry caught a ball dropped from 120 feet straight over his head, having to scramble when the ball bounced off his shoulder first, but bringing in the ricochet. Peterson made two attempts at catching a ball from 130 feet, but was unable to bring in the dropped ball.

Congratulations to Landry.