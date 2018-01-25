Chris Grier: Raekwon McMillan’s recovery is “on schedule”

Raekwon McMillan’s rookie campaign was off to such a promising start early last offseason. The first-year linebacker was making an incredible impression on the coaching staff, showing the type of leadership and intelligence that lead to a very successful college career at Ohio State. In fact, McMillan was slated to start alongside veterans Kiko Alonso and Lawrence Timmons when the preseason began. Then, the unthinkable happened. On his very first play in an NFL game, Raekwon McMillan ran down the field to make a special teams tackle, bumped into a teammate, and tore his ACL. His NFL debut couldn’t have been more disappointing.

Now, it looks like McMillan is ready to bounce back in a big way for year two. According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said that McMillan “is right on, or ahead of schedule” in his recovery from ACL surgery. Grier added that the young linebacker is expected to be ready for OTAs, and that the team is “looking forward to getting [McMillan] on the field.” There’s no secret as to why that’s the case. With the team badly in need of help at the linebacker position, McMillan could provide the unit with the type of stability and playmaking ability that it’s lacked in years past.

The front office is likely going to make some big decisions regarding the position in the near future. Timmons’ time in South Florida is likely all but over, free agency is just around the corner, and the NFL Draft is rapidly approaching. Yet, despite the changes that are coming, McMillan will be a key part of the defense come the start of next season.