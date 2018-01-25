2018 NFL Draft Scouting Notes: Senior Bowl Edition

First off, I planned on being in Mobile this year and I apologize to you all that I am not. It’s killing me to miss it this year, but I am still trying my best to gather any and all film and info (a have a couple people I’ve met throughout the years that are there and I have been in contact with them about prospects, what they have seen ect.). So, with all that said, I am doing my analysis remotely and here are my thoughts from the Senior Bowl so far:

Josh Allen , QB, Wyoming

Allen’s got a truly amazing arm. He’s highly athletic, does an amazing job of eluding pressure and keeping his eyes downfield and that’s what’s been on display in Mobile. Footwork needs to improve for sure and some believe this will help his overall accuracy, in which I agree. He has struggled with consistency issues, but he’s been very impressive this week. The Dolphins are meeting with him in Mobile and I am really intrigued by this. The more I watch Allen the more I like him. I think he’s an exciting and intriguing prospect, that is a special talent and more then likely a top 10 pick. If we end up picking him in the first, it would be a bold and strong move to take this franchise in a new direction.

Alex Cappa, OT, Humboldt St.

I honestly have watched nothing but youtube videos of him. I have a mere scratch of his resume on my watch list, but it is impressive. Now, scouting a D2 prospect is tough for me because I am not used to it. Mike Mayock says his film is the nastiest tape he’s ever watched....which is very, very high praise in my book. I need to do more research on him, but it’s awesome a D2 prospect is making a name for himself.

Will Hernandez , G, UTEP

When I first watched Hernandez I wasn’t blown away from an overall standpoint. However, the more you watch him, the more you grow to like him. He’s a mauler; his strength is so obvious and the aggressiveness is awesome. I don’t think he’s a great pass blocker, but in the running game, it’s a sight to see. He’s certainly on my radar for the Dolphins this April.

James Washington , WR, Oklahoma St.

Washington measured in with very long arms, which is a huge plus for him. From his game film this season, I’ve seen good explosion, good release and an ability to create separation; and he’s shown that at Senior Bowl practices. I think he’s overall, a really good receiver that is tough, physical and knows how to go up and get the ball. I also think he will be available in the early middle rounds, which makes him a very attractive prospect to me.

Scouting Tidbits:

BJ Hill, DT, N.C. St. - is performing well, very stout, high potential.

Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia - Very powerful hands, really high level talent, going to be a solid pro.

Bradley Bozeman, C, Alabama - Very good hand use, great base, very solid week, better than I expected.

Austin Corbett, C, Nevada - Able to play C/G, very good potential, could end up being a 2nd, 3rd round pick. I have not watched film on him, but that will change very soon.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma - I am starting to really get into these QBs. I think Allen and Mayfield are strong, realistic options for the Phins. Mayfield is also impressing me a lot. Scouting QBs is tough, especially when I am only going off game tape. However, I think I am starting to be sold on Mayfield. He’s a special guy.

Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado - Really underrated WR, good routes, solid hands.

Nick DeLuca, LB, N.D. St. - Tough, instinctive prospect that tackles very well. Has a nose for the football.

Brian O’Neal, OT, Pittsburgh - Very athletic, great job getting to second level, awesome at finishing blocks.

Tyrell Crosby, G, Oregon - showing good toughness and strength

DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn St. - Underrated receiver that isn’t going to blow anyone away with measurables but is having a good week.

Nathan Shepherd, DL, Fort Hayes St. - I have not watched any film on him. I hear he’s been very impressive. However, he suffered a broken hand and is out for the remainder of the week.