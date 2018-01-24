The Splash Zone 1/24/18: Dolphins Looking To Replace Matt Moore

The Miami Dolphins are going quarterback shopping this offseason and it’s not to replace Ryan Tannehill, but to replace long time backup Matt Moore. The two sides are expected to head their separate ways as Moore believes he can be a better fit somewhere else. Moore is a little disappointed he was passed over for Jay Cutler, but when given the chance to start in 2017, Moore did not produce. Everyone has been speculating that the Dolphins should take a quarterback in the first round. I’m not a huge fan of that route but there seems to be a ton of fan support for the team to take a QB.

New Miami Dolphins OC Dowell Loggains: ‘We’ve got to do a better job’ with young talent | The Daily Dolphin

It didn’t take Dowell Loggains long to learn one basic truth about the Dolphins’ offense. “We have a talented group of young players that we’ve got to do a better job with next year than we did last year,” said Loggains, who is only a few weeks into his role as offensive coordinator...

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen to meet with Dolphins | Miami Herald

Any team considering taking a quarterback in April’s draft will at some point meet with Josh Allen. The Dolphins are getting an early sitdown.

I'm no Johnny Manziel, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield insists | Miami Herald

Baker Mayfield tried to knock down buzz (created by him) that he wants the Dolphins to draft him, but also made clear he would be just fine if that was the end result.

Miami Dolphins’ Michael Thomas named PFF special teams player of year | The Daily Dolphin

Dolphins special teams captain Michael Thomas isn’t going to the Pro Bowl, but he is being recognized for his efforts. Pro Football Focus has named Thomas its special teams player of the year, which might take some of the sting off of not making the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Top 10 Senior Bowl Targets for Miami Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

Mobile, Ala. — There are quarterbacks here, and the Miami Dolphins will surely take a look. In the same way you take a look at the car dealership when your car is getting serviced.

Final grades for the 2017 Miami Dolphins (and a vow not to be soft in ’18) | The Daily Dolphin

FINAL REPORT CARD FOR 2017 MIAMI DOLPHINS Now that we've gone through each position on the team, it's time to take a step back and see what we've learned.

