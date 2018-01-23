Phinsider Radio Mailbag - Championship Edition

Sutton the MF’n Soccer Dad, MC Cash $$$ the Bird Man, and myself will be recording Phinsider Radio Tuesday night. This week’s award-winning podcast will revolve around the conference championships, and what it will take for the Miami Dolphins to someday reach an AFC Championship.

What changes need to be made this offseason to get the team headed in the right direction? How will the recent coaching changes affect the 2018 team, and is it enough to push Miami into the post season?

Please start posting your questions now! We’d love to answer as many questions as possible, and you can help us by getting a head start before we record tonight. Please submit questions by 9:00 PM EST!

You can tweet us at #PhinsiderRadio. Matt Cannata (@PhinsiderRadio), Houtz (@ Houtz), and Sutton (@Suttonlacesout) any other time.

This week’s edition will be up no later than Thursday morning (maybe Friday)! We’ll post a link on the main page once it’s ready.