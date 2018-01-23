Dolphins plan to meet with Wyoming QB Josh Allen this week

Will the Dolphins draft a quarterback with the #11 overall pick in the 2018 draft?

No one knows the answer to the aforementioned question. What we do know is Chris Grier and Mike Tannenbaum will pick best player available, whether or not that will be a QB is anyone’s guess.

If you ask ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper, he believes the best QB in this draft is Josh Allen and that he will be selected #1 overall by the Cleveland Browns.

And so it begins.... pic.twitter.com/WgkNpnMBIR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2018

Scouts have mixed feelings about Allen, but the Dolphins plan on doing their due diligence this week at the Senior Bowl, when they sit down to interview the Wyoming QB.

Josh Allen told me he’s meeting with the Dolphins tomorrow. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) January 23, 2018

At 6’ 5, 233-LBs, Allen has the size of a prototypical NFL quarterback. He’s a raw player with boom or bust potential, and will likely need to sit a few years before he’s NFL ready. Is that a perfect fit for the Miami Dolphins? Could he learn and develop behind a QB with similar physical attributes and skill set?

Your guess is as good as mine. But what we can all agree on, is that the Dolphins won’t be heading into the 2018 season with a contingency plan of Matt Moore or Jay Cutler.

And that is good enough for me.