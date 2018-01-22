2018 NFL Mock Draft: SB Nation updates mock with Dolphins staying offensive line focused

The Miami Dolphins will continue to look to bolster their offensive line in the NFL Draft, according to the latest 2018 NFL Mock Draft from SB Nation’s Dan Kadar. Last week, the Dolphins were projected to take Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown. Will that projection remain the same in this version of the mock draft?

Kadar starts with the Cleveland Browns selecting USC quarterack Sam Darnold, foloowed by the New York Giants grabbing UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen. The Indianapolis Colts use the third pick in Kadar’s mock to select Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, with the Browns then using the fourth overall pick on Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitpatrick. The Denver Broncos grab Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen with the fifth pick.

The two most commonly mocked picks for the Dolphins in the early portion of mock draft season are off the board when Miami selects, with Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson going eighth to the Chicago Bears and Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith being selected ninth by the Oakland Raiders. A pick that seems to be a popular one among a chunk of the Dolphins fan base, quarterback Baker Mayfield from Oklahoma, would also not be available for the Dolphins if Kadar’s mock comes true, with the New York Jets selecting the quarterback.

Where does Kadar have the Dolphins looking? The same place as last week:

11. Miami Dolphins: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma This pick is made with the thought of the Dolphins moving on from Ja’Wuan James. Brown, who can be a polarizing evaluation, could slot directly into the right tackle spot. If he’s not the choice, the Dolphins could consider a running back or a linebacker like Tremaine Edmunds of Virginia Tech.

What do you think of the Brown selection? Would you rather they look at someone like Edmunds?