NFC Conference Championship Game: Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles Live Thread & Game Information

The second of two NFL Conference Championship Round Playoff Games features the two NFC finalist, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings arrive at this game coming off a victory last week in the Divisional Round of the playoffs over the New England Patriots by a score of 29 to 24. Minnesota earned their spot in the playoffs this season with a 13 and 3 record, giving them first place in the NFC North.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a bye week for the first week of the playoffs coming off of their 13 and 3 record, taking first place in the NFC East, which also gave them home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Eagles entered the playoffs last weekend and defeated the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 15 to 10.

Please use this game thread to discuss this evenings game, your Miami Dolphins or really anything else that you feel like, just keep in mind the site rules. Please remember that there is no sharing, requesting or discussing of illegal game streams on any SB Nation site at any time.

Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles