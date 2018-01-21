AFC Conference Championship: Jacksonville Jaguars @ New England Patriots Live Thread & Game Information

The first of two NFL Conference Championship Round Playoff Games features the two AFC finalist, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the New England Patriots. The Jaguars arrive at this game coming off a victory last week in the Divisional Round of the playoffs over the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 45 to 43. Jacksonville made it to the Divisional round by taking out the Buffalo Bills in the Wildcard round by a 10 to 3 score. Jacksonville earned their spot in the playoffs this season with a 10 and 6 record, giving them first place in the AFC South.

The New England Patriots had a bye week for the first week of the playoffs coming off of their 13 and 3 record, taking first place in the AFC East, which also gave them home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Patriots entered the playoffs last weekend and easily took down the Tennessee Titans by a score of 35 to 14.

