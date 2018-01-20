The Splash Zone 1/20/18: Dolphins Defensive Line Did Not Meet Expectations

With all the money and resources the Miami Dolphins have put into their defensive line, you would think the unit would perform on an elite level. But that was not the case last season as the unit underwhelmed. Ndaumkong Suh and Cameron Wake are still among the best at their positions, but Andre Branch took a step back after a solid 2016 season. There were times when the d-line would flash that potential and then follow it up with a bad performance with a few pre-snap penalties. Let’s see if a new d-line coach can fix these issues.

Did Miami Dolphins’ defensive line meet expectations? ‘Absolutely not’ | The Daily Dolphin

FIFTH IN A SERIES What went wrong for the Dolphins this season? What went right (if anything)? We assigned letter grades to each position group after every game. So with the season over, it's time to issue final grades and see who flunked and who gets a gold star.

Adam Gase

Where does Dolphins’ Adam Gase stand among 2016 NFL head coach hires? | The Daily Dolphin

Considering he hasn’t been fired and doesn’t have a winless season on his record, Dolphins coach Adam Gase is doing fine among his peers from the 2016 hiring class. Still having a job is pretty much the threshold for being considered a success among that group.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Miami Dolphins promote WR coach Shawn Jefferson to assistant head coach | The Daily Dolphin

Shawn Jefferson’s climb up the Dolphins’ coaching ladder isn’t taking much time. The Dolphins announced a handful of changes to Adam Gase’s coaching staff Friday afternoon — many of which were already known — but the surprise was the promotion of Jefferson, 48, from wide receivers...

Dolphins move offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen to new position | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins are officially announcing Dowell Loggains as their new offensive coordinator today, but Clyde Christensen will remain on staff. Christensen will take the title of Director of Football & Player Development, which will keep him heavily involved in practice, working with players...

Who’s buried in Jakeem Grant’s shadow? Miami Dolphins’ 5-6 offensive coordinator | The Daily Dolphin

Dowell Loggains is still settling into his new job as offensive coordinator of the Dolphins, but he already has one part of his game plans down pat, and it involves receiver Jakeem Grant.

I Said It: OC Dowell Loggains

New Dolphins offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains spoke to South Florida reporters via conference call Friday.

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins | Linebackers to watch at Senior Bowl | Miami Herald

Dolphins safeties can hit. They need to find one who can consistently cover the tight end. Chris Grier will be on the lookout at next week’s Senior Bowl.

Former Dolphins

Miami sports fans should appreciate legacy of Wayne Huizenga | Miami Herald

His name is too often recalled derisively, but Wayne Huizenga, who just turned 80 and is in failing health, is owed thanks by Dolphins, Marlins and Panthers fans.

