Former Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains visiting with Dolphins

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase spent the 2015 season as the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator, a one-year job as he moved from the Denver Broncos with John Fox and his staff. A year after getting to Chicago, Gase moved again, becoming the Dolphins’ head coach and opening a vacancy on Fox’ staff in Chicago. That position was filled by the Bears’ quarterbacks coach, Dowell Loggains, who worked in that job for two seasons, but now is looking for a job after Fox was fired by the Bears this week.

That new job could be in Miami.

According to the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero, Loggains is in Miami visiting with the Dolphins, with the possibility that he will join Gase’s staff. Salguero reported earlier this week that the Dolphins will see some changes in the coaching staff this offseason, specifically writing, “Start with the coaching staff: Gase stays, but he’s planning changes, most significantly in the offensive staff. League sources say Gase has been mulling hiring an experienced, accomplished coach who can help him run the offense.”

Loggains could be at least a part of that plan.

Loggains started his NFL career in 2008 as the Tennessee Titans offensive quality control coach. Two years later, he was promoted to the team’s quarterbacks coach, then served the 2012 and 2013 season as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. He moved in 2014 to be the Cleveland Browns’ quarterbacks coach, then in 2015 joined Fox and Gase on the Bears staff, working as the quarterbacks coach before moving into Gase’s former position as the offensive coordinator.

What kind of role Loggains would have on Miami’s staff is unclear, and it does not seem likely the team would replace offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen, though Salguero does suggest there could be some uncertainty there.