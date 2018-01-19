Miami Dolphins Announce Coaching Hires/Changes/Departures

The Miami Dolphins have officially announced that they have hired Dowell Loggains and Jeremiah Washburn. As we learned weeks ago, Loggains has been hired to be the team’s offensive coordinator but will not be calling the plays. After leaving the Dolphins last offseason to become the Chicago Bears offensive line coach, Washburn returns to take the same role with the Dolphins and was previously the team’s assistant o-line coach in 2016.

There is still no announcement on Eric Studesville who is expected to be the Dolphins running back coach/run game coordinator. The same goes for Kris Kocurek who will be the defensive line coach.

Three coaches will not be back with the Dolphins. Lou Anarumo (DB), Danny Barrett (RB), and Terrell Williams (DL) will not be retained. Anarumo and Williams were Joe Philbin holdovers while Barrett was brought in with Gase back in 2016.

The team also announced several coaching title changes. Clyde Christensen, former offensive coordinator, has been named Director of Football and Player Development. The title will keep Christensen involved in practice, working with players and coaches, and developing each week’s game plan.

Shawn Jefferson also has a new title. Jefferson has been promoted to Assistant Head Coach/Offense. Not sure if this puts Jefferson on the same level as Darren Rizzi who is the Associate Head Coach/Special Teams. With Jefferson being moved, the team has promoted assistant receivers coach Ben Johnson to receivers coach.