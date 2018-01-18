Phinsider Radio - What should the Miami Dolphins do with Cameron Wake?

This week on Phinsider Radio, we dive into one of the greatest players in Miami Dolphins history - Cameron Wake. At 36-years-old, he has shown a few signs of slowing down but when it comes time to rushing the passer, he’s still one of the best in the game.

With his run defense a huge liability though, and with his large contract number, does it make sense to consider other options? More specifically, should the Dolphins consider trading him to another team? We look at that scenario along with what it would look like if Miami re-structured his contract, cut him outright, or held onto him for at least one more year.

We also look back at this past weekend’s NFL games and look ahead to the Conference Championships. It was certainly an exciting weekend of football and this Sunday will be no different.

As always, we take your questions from the Phinsider Radio mailbag. We’re nearing draft season so a few questions touched on that along with the latest on Jarvis Landry and his contract update.