Mel Kiper 2018 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Dolphins pick top position prospect

The Miami Dolphins pick up a key prospect in the first 2018 NFL Mock Draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr. With Kiper’s caveat that, “Teams are still early in their evaluations. No team has a draft board yet, and we still have to get through postseason all-star games, combine testing, medicals, pro days and individual workouts,” and “There’s a long time until the draft, and we have to get through free agency before we truly know each team’s needs. That’s why several of these picks are based on who I think is the best player available. In some cases, I have identified a few needs that could be targeted,” these picks are sure to change between now and the actual NFL Draft, but it still gives us an idea of where the Dolphins - and all 32 NFL teams - could be looking during that Draft.

Kiper starts where everyone starts, with the Cleveland Browns using the first overall pick on a quarterback, however he changes it up a little with the selection of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen. The New York Giants with the second selection in Kiper’s mock pick up UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, with the Indianapolis Colts then adding North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb and the Browns using their second pick in the top four selections to add Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. The Denver Broncos round out the top five picks with the third quarterback selection, taking USC’s Sam Darnold.

Two top picks for the Dolphins in early mock drafts have been Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson and Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith. Both of those players are off the board when Miami selects in Kiper’s mock, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers adding Nelson with the seventh pick and the Oakland Raiders grabbing Smith with the tenth selection, one pick ahead of the Dolphins.

According to Kiper, the Dolphins add the top player on his big board at the tackle position:

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame The Dolphins are a tough team to pick for because the roster has so many questions. What’s going to happen with free agent Jarvis Landry? Are they set long term at quarterback? Is there a No. 1 back on the team? And that’s just offense. For now I’ll go with McGlinchey, who is my top-ranked tackle in a solid class. There are five tackles who could go in the first round. He has played on the left and right sides and could be the immediate starter at right tackle for the Dolphins, who have Laremy Tunsil slotted in on the blind side.

The Dolphins may need a tackle this year if they do not re-sign right tackle Ja’Wuan James, with the team revoking the fifth-year option on their 2014 first-round pick. They could also look to grab a tackle and either play the rookie at guard, or potentially move Tunsil back into guard, where he played as a rookie. There are options available if the Dolphins do target a tackle.

What do you think of the Dolphins’ pick in Kiper’s 1.0 mock draft?