East-West Shrine Game 2018: Dolphins meeting with prospects

The annual East-West Shrine Game starts the process of putting NFL Draft Prospects on the field together under NFL coaches. Together with the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the Senior Bowl, these “all-star” events give teams a chance to see potential draft picks of undrafted free agents up close, both on the field and with team meetings. Pewter Report’s Trevor Sikkema is at the practices leading up to the game, which will be played this Saturday.

As he covers the practices, Sikkema is also tracking prospects who are meeting with teams. Some of these may simply be a meet-and-greet type of meeting between the team and the player, or they could be the team trying to get a better idea of who a player is and if they have interest in adding him to their team.

Sikkema has updated his list of team meetings after the first two days of practices. For the Miami Dolphins, a few prospect meetings have been reported. After Monday’s practice, Sikkema reported the Dolphins met with Vanderbilt running back Ralph Webb, Penn State wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, and Wisconsin safety Natrell Jamerson.

After Tuesday’s practices, Sikkema reported the Dolphins met with Ohio State defensive back Damon Webb. Charlie Campbell from WalterFootball.com adds the Dolphins met with Arkansas State defensive end Ja’Von Rolland-Jones.

Ralph Webb (5-foot-10, 200 pounds) played four seasons at Vanderbilt, appearing in 49 games with 931 career rushing attempts for 4,178 yards with 32 tocuhdowns. He also caught 68 passes for 572 yards with three touchdowns. As a senior, he ran the ball 192 times for 831 yards with 10 scores, while catching 13 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. He leaves Vanderbilt as the school’s all-time leading rusher and sixth all-time in the SEC.

Hamilton (6-foot-1, 207 pounds) played four seasons for Penn State, appearing in 51 games. As a senior in 2017, he played in 13 games, recording 53 receptions for 857 yards with nine touchdowns. For his career, he caught 214 passes for 2,842 yards with 18 touchdowns.

Jamerson (6-foot, 198 pounds) spend four years at Wisconsin, appearing in 36 games. As a freshman, Jasmerson played wide receiver before moving to cornerback for two season and finally landing at safety in 2017. He played in 14 games last year, recording 51 tackles with 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions with a touchdown.

Damon Webb (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) recorded 61 tackles and five interceptions in 2017, beginning his college career in 2014 as a cornerback before moving to safety for the Buckeyes in 2016. He played in 35 games in his college career, recording 131 tackles, six interceptions with two touchdowns, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Rolland-Jones (6-foot-2, 244 pounds) spent four seasons at Arkansas State, all at defensive end. As a senior in 2017, he played in 12 games with 56 tackles, 13 sacks, one pass defensed, and three forced fumbles. He recorded 179 career tackles with 42 sacks, one interception, three passes defensed, ten forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.