The Dolphins are trying to hire Lions defensive line coach Kris Kocurek

Adam Gase may not have fired Matt Burke, but the constant changes to his coaching staff continue to come . This time, Miami has been granted permission to interview well-regarded defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.

Kocurek, currently with the Detroit Lions, coached Ndamukong Suh during his tenure in Detroit.

Per Albert Breer.

The Dolphins are trying to hire well-regarded Lions DL coach Kris Kocurek after receiving permission to interview him. Kocurek coached Dolphins star Ndamukong Suh for five years in Detroit. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 17, 2018

Adam Gase is doing whatever it takes to make sure the Dolphins don’t repeat their 2017 woes. Pursuing Kris Kocurek is a step in the right direction, and a familiar face would help Ndamukong Suh and the rest of the defensive line exceed expectations in 2018.