The Dolphins are trying to hire Lions defensive line coach Kris Kocurek

By Josh Houtz
Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images

Adam Gase may not have fired Matt Burke, but the constant changes to his coaching staff continue to come . This time, Miami has been granted permission to interview well-regarded defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.

Kocurek, currently with the Detroit Lions, coached Ndamukong Suh during his tenure in Detroit.

Per Albert Breer.

Adam Gase is doing whatever it takes to make sure the Dolphins don’t repeat their 2017 woes. Pursuing Kris Kocurek is a step in the right direction, and a familiar face would help Ndamukong Suh and the rest of the defensive line exceed expectations in 2018.

