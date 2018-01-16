2018 NFL Free Agents: Tight ends

The Miami Dolphins’ preparations for 2018 have been centered on coaching changes over the past week, with several coaches either re-assigned on the staff or fired. Next on the offseason agenda will be re-signing players the team wants to keep prior to the start of free agency in mid-March. When it comes to free agency, the Dolphins likely will not be huge spenders this year, but they could use the signing period as a chance to add a key starter or some important depth options for next year.

To get an idea of who is available on the open market this year, over the next few days we will take a look at the top free agents by position. We continue with part two of the series, taking a look at the tight ends. We include the current salary per year the player was receiving, as well as if they are a restricted free agent (RFA) or exclusive rights free agent (ERFA).

This list could change between now and the start of free agency in mid-March, with players re-signing with their current clubs, or salary cap cuts being added.

(Free agents’ annual salary per year via OverTheCap.com)

Dolphins free agents

Anthony Fasano ($2.75 million per year)

Top Free Agents (by current contract salary per year)