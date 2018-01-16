Phinsider Radio Mailbag - Cameron Wake Edition

Sutton the MF’n Soccer Dad, MC Cash $$$ the Bird Man, and myself will be recording Phinsider Radio Tuesday night. This week’s award-winning podcast will revolve around Cameron Wake, where we discuss the beast’s inability to age and what the future entails.

Cameron Wake is a fan favorite in Miami, but his incredible career could end without a playoff victory in Miami. Could the Dolphins look to trade the former Pro-Bowl defensive end? Could he be a cap casualty, paving the way for a younger, more dynamic pass rusher? We discuss all this and more on this week’s edition of Phinsider Radio!!!!!

Please start posting your questions now! We’d love to answer as many questions as possible, and you can help us by getting a head start before we record tonight. Please submit questions by 9:00 PM EST!

You can tweet us at #PhinsiderRadio. Matt Cannata (@PhinsiderRadio), Houtz (@ Houtz), and Sutton (@Suttonlacesout) any other time.

This week’s edition will be up no later than Thursday morning (maybe Friday)! We’ll post a link on the main page once it’s ready.