Dolphins continue staff shakeup with head athletic trainer

The Miami Dolphins continue the shakeup of their coaching and support staff with the latest report of a change coming from the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero. According to the report, the Dolphins have informed head athletic trainer Ryan Grove that he will not be retained by the team. Grove originally joined the Dolphins in 2014.

Grove moved to the Dolphins after 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including 15 as the team’s assistant athletic trainer. He replaced Kevin O’Neill on the Dolphins staff after O’Neill was fired as part of the Dolphins’ bullying scandal in 2013.

The Dolphins have also reassigned former offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen this offseason, along with firing defensive line coach Terrell Williams, running backs coach Danny Barrett, and defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo. Head coach Adam Gase hired former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains to replace Christensen and have interviewed former Denver Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville for the same position in South Florida. No replacements for the other coaches of Grove have been reported.