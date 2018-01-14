Dolphins fire defensive backs coach

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase entered this offseason with plenty of changes in mind, that much is certain. Miami has already parted ways with three assistant coaches, including the team’s offensive line coach, running backs coach, and defensive line coach. In addition, offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen has been relegated to a new role following the hiring of Dowell Loggains as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Now, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will not retain defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo. Anarumo has been with the Dolphins since 2012, serving as the defensive backs coach each year while also filling in as interim defensive coordinator during the 2015 season.

It’s hard to directly pinpoint the reason for each firing Gase has made so far, as coaches like Anarumo and recently fired defensive line coach Terrell Williams have done a good job developing players over the past two seasons. However, it’s entirely possible that Gase is simply looking to make further alterations to the team’s culture after a lackluster 2017 campaign in which Miami’s players often lacked the urgency and discipline of a playoff caliber team. There are also those who believe Gase is pursuing assistants he had originally intended to hire when he was first brought on as the team’s head coach two offseasons ago. New head coaches often don’t have the opportunity to recruit their preferred assistants when they are initially hired.

Whatever the cause may be, it’s clear the Dolphins will take a new direction this offseason with a new cast of characters. The coaching adjustments are simply the first in a wave of sweeping changes that are sure to take place.