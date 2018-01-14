2018 NFL Free Agents: Interior Offensive Linemen

The Miami Dolphins head into the 2018 offseason with plenty of needs to address either in free agency or in the Draft. The team likely needs to add at least another offensive lineman, a linebacker, and a tight end to be immediate starters for the club, with depth selections at defensive end, running back, quarterback, and along the offensive line all possibilities. Where will they address these needs? This year will probably be primarily Draft focused, but that does not mean the team will not look to free agency at all.

To get an idea of who is available on the open market this year, over the next few days we will take a look at the top free agents by position. We start today with the interior offensive lineman. We include the current salary per year the player was receiving, as well as if they are a restricted free agent (RFA) or exclusive rights free agent (ERFA).

This list could change between now and the start of free agency in mid-March, with players re-signing with their current clubs, or salary cap cuts being added.

(Free agents’ annual salary per year via OverTheCap.com)

Dolphins free agents

Jermon Bushrod, guard ($3 million per year)

Anthony Steen, guard ($615,000 per year - ERFA)

Jake Brendel, center ($495,000 per year - ERFA)

Top Free Agents (by current contract salary per year)