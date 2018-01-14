NFL Playoffs Division Round: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Pittsburgh Steelers Live Thread & Game Information

The third of four NFL Divisional Round Playoff Games features the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jaguars arrive at this game coming off a victory last week in the Wildcard Round over the Buffalo Bills by a very exciting score of 10 to 3. Jacksonville earned their spot in the playoffs this season with a 10 and 6 record, giving them first place in the AFC South.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a bye week last week coming off of their 13 and 3 record. The Steelers tied the New England Patriots with their 13 and 3 record in the AFC but due to tiebreakers, the Steelers do not hold home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with that designation going to the Pats.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Pittsburgh Steelers