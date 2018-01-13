Dolphins part ways with defensive line coach

The Dolphins have shaken up their coaching staff significantly over the past few weeks, as head coach Adam Gase has swapped offensive coordinators, offensive line coaches, and has fired his running backs coach. Now, it appears Gase has decided the defensive side of the ball needs to see a few changes as well.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Gase has decided not to retain defensive line coach Terrell Williams. Williams, 43, had been a member of Miami’s staff for the past three seasons. He had previously served in the same capacity with the Oakland Raiders and a variety of college football teams.

Despite promising campaigns from some of the team’s younger defenders such as Jordan Phillips rookie Davon Godchaux, the Dolphins, statistically, did not stack up well compared to other teams in the league. Miami landed at 19th in total rushing yards allowed this season, while placing 26th in sacks. With a defensive line as talented and well paid as the Dolphins’, coach Gase likely wanted to see better production out of his highly touted unit. With his expectations not met, it was time for someone to take the blame.

As has been previously reported, Gase is likely going to continue making changes to his coaching staff on both sides of the ball. Expect a few more names to be added to the list of recent firings, as well as more candidates to be interviewed for corresponding vacancies.

To get more from Justin Hier, follow FinsReport on Instagram.