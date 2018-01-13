NFL Playoffs Division Round: Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots Live Thread & Game Information

The second of four NFL Divisional Round Playoff Games features the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots. The Titans arrive at this game coming off a victory last week in the Wildcard Round over the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 22 to 21. Tennessee earned their spot in the playoffs this season with a 9 and 7 record coming in second place in the AFC South behind the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The New England Patriots had a bye week last week coming off of their 13 and 3 record. The Patriots tied the Pittsburgh Steelers with their 13 and 3 record in the AFC but due to tiebreaks earned not only the bye over the Steelers but were then also guaranteed home field advantage throughout the 2018 playoffs.

Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots