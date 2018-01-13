NFL Playoffs Division Round: Atlanta Falcons @ Philadelphia Eagles Live Thread & Game Information

The first of four NFL Divisional Round Playoff Games features the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Falcons arrive at this game coming off a victory last week in the Wildcard Round over the Los Angles Rams by a score of 26 to 13. Atlanta earned their spot in the playoffs this season with a 10 and 6 record coming in third place in the NFC South behind the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers who were one and two in the division respectively and both shared an 11 and 5 record.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a bye week last week coming off of their 13 and 3 season. The Eagles tied the Minnesota Vikings with their 13 and 3 record in the NFC but due to tiebreaks earned not only the bye over the Viking but were then also guaranteed home field advantage throughout the 2018 playoffs.

Atlanta Falcons @ Philadelphia Eagles