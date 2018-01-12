Happy Birthday Kevin!

Please join me in wishing our very own, our fearless leader, Kevin Nogle a very happy Birthday. For those of you that are somehow not already aware, Kevin is the Managing Editor for The Phinsider meaning that he oversee’s everything here. Kevin took over the site from the founder of the site in July of 2011 and grew it to a point that many of us never imagined. Kevin brought me on shortly after that (to probably more than a few groans) and I could not imagine working with a better person. Please feel free to leave your sentiments in this post or even send Kevin a direct message via his twitter https://twitter.com/thephinsider.