Miami Dolphins Fire Running Back Coach Danny Barrett, Interviewing Eric Studesville

According to multiple sources, the Miami Dolphins have fired running back coach Danny Barrett. Barrett had just finished his second season with the team and helped develop Jay Ajayi into a Pro-Bowler last season. But the star running back struggled this season, which led to his trade to the Philadelphia Eagles. The running backs also seemed to struggle with their responsibilities in the pass game.

Adam Gase may be bringing in one of his friends to fill in the position. Eric Studesville is in Miami and is being interviewed. Studesville was recently fired by the Denver Broncos and actually interviewed for the New York Giants head coaching job.

Studesville has 21 years of NFL coaching experience. He has primarily been a running backs coach and is considered one of the best in the league, which surprised a few by his release by the Broncos. In 2010, he served as the Broncos interim head coach after Josh McDaniels was fired and went 1-3.