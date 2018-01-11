The Carolina Panthers have already parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike Shula, and it appears they are prepared to replace him with another coach that has ties to the Miami Dolphins. According to ESPN’s David Newton, the Panthers are closing in on a deal to add Norv Turner to their coaching staff.

Turner served as the Dolphins offensive coordinator for two seasons in the early 2000s, and was last seen on the Vikings’ staff in 2016. If true, Turner will be joining plenty of familiar faces with the Panthers. Carolina recently added Turner’s son Scott to their staff, and they already have his brother Ron and nephew Cameron on the sidelines.

Shula was removed from his post earlier in the week after the Panthers fell to the Saints in the opening round of the playoffs. Shula’s ties to the Dolphins are obvious. Along with being son of legendary Miami coach Don Shula, Mike served as the Dolphins’ quarterback coach from 2000 to 2002.

Along with Shula, former University of Miami quarterback Ken Dorsey was removed from his position as quartbacks coach with the Panthers.

