Former Dolphins HC Joe Philbin returns to Packers OC position

The Miami Dolphins hired Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin to become the South Florida franchise’s head coach in 2012. The move was expected to bring the explosiveness and excitement of the Packers to Miami, building them into the challenger for the AFC East division title the New England Patriots do not have. After a 24-28 record through three-and-a-quarter seasons, the Dolphins fired Philbin four games into the 2015 season.

Philbin was considered a hot coaching candidate coming out of the Packers, despite head coach Mike McCarthy calling the plays. He had worked his way up the Packers’ coaching tree, starting as an assistant offensive line coach in 2003, then the tight ends coach in 2004 and 2005, the offensive line coach in 2006, and the offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2011.

After being fired by the Dolphins, Philbin was hired by the Indianapolis Colts as their assistant head coach and offensive line coach.

According to NFL.com, Philbin is now back with the Packers, returning to his offensive coordinator position. The Packers won Super Bowl XLV after the 2010 season, with Philbin as the team’s offensive coordinator.

The Packers also hired former Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine on Thursday, filling their defensive coordinator position.