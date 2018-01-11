NFL London 2018: Matchup leaks, announcement scheduled, and no Dolphins

The NFL is set to announce the three London games for 2018 today, providing specifics matchups, dates, and kickoff times for the three games. The matchups, however, have leaked prior to the league’s announcement, and the Miami Dolphins are not included in the group.

The Dolphins have played the most games in London (4) other than the Jacksonville Jaguars (5), who agreed to host a home game a season in the United Kingdom through 2020. The NFL’s guidelines for teams being awarded a Super Bowl includes having a home game scheduled in London, as well as teams moving cities have to play a home game in London. The league is also reported to be looking to schedule the five teams who have never played in London for one of the games in the near future. Currently, the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, and Seattle Seahawks have not made the trip to the UK.

The rumors for this year’s slate of game includes the Eagles “at” the Jaguars, the Seahawks “at” the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers “at” the Tennessee Titans. The league will confirm these matchups Thursday - and there have been changes in the past between the leaked games and the actual schedule.

UPDATE: The NFL has announced the three games: Seahawks at Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur in Week 6 (Oct. 14), Eagles at Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in Week 7 or 8, and Titans at Chargers at Wembley Stadium in Week 7 or 8.

The good news is, the Dolphins seem to be getting a year off from making the trip.