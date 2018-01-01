NFL Draft Order 2018: First 20 picks locked

The NFL regular season ended on Sunday, with 12 teams moving on to the annual postseason tournament known as the playoffs. That leaves 20 teams that are heading into their respective offseasons and preparing for the 2018 season. A major portion of the preparation for each year is the NFL Draft, and, with the order of selection set up by the final standings from the previous year’s regular season.

The 2018 NFL Draft’s first 20 picks are now locked into place with the 2017 regular season’s completion. The final 12 picks will be determined by when a team loses in the playoffs, with the eventual Super Bowl champion being given the 32nd overall pick.

Picks are ordered by the regular season record, with ties broken by the strength of schedule for each team, the worse the strength of schedule, the earlier the pick. In the second round, the first team from each block of identical records moves to be the last team in that group, and everyone moves forward one selection. Ties for the strength of schedule are broken by common opponents and then are broken by a coin flip.

The current order for the first round is:

1. Cleveland Browns (0-16)

2. New York Giants (3-13)

3. Indianapolis Colts (4-12, .4805 SOS)

4. Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans, 4-12, .5156)

5. Denver Broncos (5-11, .4922)

6. New York Jets (5-11, .5195)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11, .5547)

8. Chicago Bears (5-11, .5586)

9. San Francisco 49ers / Oakland Raiders (6-10, .5117)

11. Miami Dolphins (6-10, .5430)

12. Cincinnati Bengals (7-9, .4648)

13. Washington Redskins (7-9, .5391, NFC common opponents)

14. Green Bay Packers (7-9, .5391)

15. Arizona Cardinals (8-8)

16. Baltimore Ravens (9-7, .4414)

17. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7, ,4570)

18. Seattle Seahawks (9-7, .4922)

19. Dallas Cowboys (9-7, .4961, NFC common opponents)

20. Detroit Lions (9-7, .4961)

The playoff teams are:

Tennessee Titans (9-7, .4336)

Buffalo Bills (9-7, .4922)

Jacksonville Jaguars (10-6, .4766)

Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City Chiefs, 10-6, .4766)

Atlanta Falcons (10-6, .5430)

Los Angeles Rams (11-5, .5039)

New Orleans Saints (11-5, .5039)

Carolina Panthers (11-5, .5391)

Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3, .4531)

Philadelphia Eagles (13-3, .4609)

New England Patriots (13-3, .4844)

Minnesota Vikings (13-3, .4922)