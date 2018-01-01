Rose Bowl: Georgia Bulldogs Vs. Oklahoma Sooners Live Thread & Game Information

This year’s Rose Bowl will serve as one of the two semifinal games with the winner of this game advancing to the championship game. This Rose Bowl features the University of Georgia Bulldogs Vs. the University of Oklahoma Sooners. The Bulldogs enter the game ranked 3rd nationally, with a twelve and one record and ranked 1st in the SEC’s East Division. Oklahoma comes into the game ranked 2nd nationally also with a twelve and one record and ranked 1st in the BIG 12.

Rose Bowl