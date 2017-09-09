The Splash Zone 9/9/17: Dolphins Heading To Los Angeles

The Dolphins are packing up and heading to California. The team left last night (Friday night) and will practice there all week for their upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Stephen Ross made the arrangements and is trying to take care of his players, coaches, and staff. But he is also taking care of the families if they choose they want to leave. The Dolphins will not be playing this Sunday as the game will be postponed due to Hurricane Irma.

DAVIE — The Dolphins have decided to practice in California next week in preparation for their game Sept. 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hurricane Irma forced the NFL to postpone their season-opener against Tampa Bay originally scheduled for Sunday.

Hurricane Irma has Miami stadiums, arenas concerned | Miami Herald

Hurricane Irma could be the first real test of the strength of the retractable roof at Marlins Park and the canopy at Hard Rock Stadium — home of the Miami Dolphins and Hurricanes. Both are said to be certified to withstand Category 4 storms. Irma is currently a Category 5.

