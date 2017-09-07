2017 NFL Season Kick-Off Game: Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots Live Thread

Tonight kicks off not only the 2017 NFL season but also the New England Patriots quest for their 6th NFL title. The Pats will begin their season against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be without one of his favorite targets this season as slot wideout Julian Edelman went down in the pre-season after suffering a torn ACL. Brady will though get back his favorite tight end with the return of Rob Gronkowski. New England also added two new targets for Brady when they made deals with wide receivers Phillip Dorsett and Brandin Cooks.

On the other side of the ball, the Chiefs will be looking for another successful season as well. Kansas City went 12 and 4 in 2016, earning them a playoff berth. They were knocked out of the playoffs at home after an 18 to 16 loss at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots

When: Thursday, September 7th, 8:30 PM EST

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV: NBC

Odds: New England Patriots -9

