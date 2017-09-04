The Splash Zone 9/4/17: Dolphins Claim Cody Parkey, Cut Andrew Franks

In a surprising twist yesterday, the Dolphins claimed Cody Parker off waivers and later released Andrew Franks. The team did not bring any competition for Franks during training camp so it looked like Franks job was pretty safe. But how things quickly change in the NFL. The Dolphins will have a new kicker and new punter heading into the 2017 season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Miami Dolphins claim Parkey, March-Lillard off waivers | Miami Herald

The Dolphins’ roster churn has begun. Welcome to Miami, Cody Parkey and Justin March-Lillard. Dolphins add intrigue on special teams.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Alex Boone would be interested in playing for Miami Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

Alex Boone was shockingly cut by the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Boone plays guard, more specifically left guard, and the Miami Dolphins could use another guard, specifically someone who can play left guard.

Dolphins Secondary

Safety McDonald inks four-year extension with Dolphins | Miami Herald

The Dolphins showed a little faith in T.J. McDonald back in the spring. He earned a lot more faith with his play in the summer. As a result, McDonald is going to be a Dolphin for some time.

Dolphins Roster

Grading the Miami Dolphins thus far: Are players ready for prime time? | The Daily Dolphin

Until now, the games were just for practice and, by extension, so were the grades we handed out after each Dolphins exhibition. August was just an exercise in getting ready for September, which has arrived. Mercifully. Next weekend, the Tampa Bay Bucs visit to start the regular season.

Dolphins Practice Squad

Drew Morgan signs with Miami Dolphins practice squad | The Daily Dolphin

The Miami Dolphins added wide receiver Drew Morgan to their practice squad on Sunday. Morgan was the star of Miami's organized team activities and impressed early in camp. Morgan slowed down in the preseason, however and failed to make the initial 53-man roster.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

NFL practice squad rules 2017: Size, eligibility, pay, signing - The Phinsider

A breakdown of all the rules for today’s practice squad signings.

Tracking the Miami Dolphins practice squad - The Phinsider

The NFL will allow teams to start filling out their 10-man practice squad today, adding younger players who will practice with the team throughout the year, but do not count against the 53-man...

NFL waiver claims 2017: Dolphins add Browns kicker Cody Parkey; Jets take Damore’ea Stringfellow - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have been awarded former Cleveland Browns kicker Cody Parkey off waivers, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The fourth-year kicker, who was selected to the Pro Bowl in...

Buffalo Bills claim Deon Lacey from Dolphins - The Phinsider

The AFC East is a place where players and coaches often move between the four teams in the division. The New York Jets on Sunday were awarded former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Damore’ea...