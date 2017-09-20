AFC Player of the Week: Cody Parkey wins Special Teams honor

The Miami Dolphins made s surprising roster move prior to Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season when they claimed kicker Cody Parkey off waivers, replacing Andrew Franks, who did not appear to have any competition throughout training camp or the preseason. The move paid off on Sunday, when Parkey connected on four field goals, including the last minute game winner.

Now, Parkey has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance.

Parkey connected on a 30-yard field goal in the first quarter, giving Miami a 3-0 lead. In the third quarter, he hit a 28-yard kick to bring Miami to within four points at 17-13. The fourth quarter was all Parkey, with a 35-yard field goal mid-way through the period to pull Miami to within one point at 17-16. Then, with 1:05 on the clock, Parkey crushed a 54-yard kick to give Miami the 19-17 lead - and ultimately the win.

This is the first Player of the Week honors for a Dolphins player this year.