The Splash Zone 9/2/17: Dolphins Working On Extension For T.J. McDonald

T.J. McDonald may be suspended for the first eight games but the Dolphins don’t care. The team has liked what they’ve seen from McDonald these past few months and are working on getting an extension together for the safety. The team originally signed him to a one-year deal but now both sides are trying to turn this into a long term thing.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

How much do the Dolphins like T.J. McDonald? Enough to give him a contract extension | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have been so impressed by what they’ve seen from T.J. McDonald the past few months that they’re negotiating a contract extension with his agent to keep the safety in South Florida for several years, according to NFL sources.

Dolphins Roster

Numerous Dolphins on edge as cut day approaches - Sun Sentinel

As roster cuts approach, a number of Miami Dolphins players will be sitting nervously by the phone on Saturday.

Undrafted Torry McTyer, Maurice Smith make case for Dolphins roster - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Between injuries, discipline and overall issues on D, defensive backs Torry McTyer and Maurice Smith could stick around when Miami trims its roster.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Jarvis Landry domestic incident: Dolphins have “no idea” on NFL status | The Daily Dolphin

MINNEAPOLIS—This isn’t an ideal situation for the Dolphins, but for now, they’ll press forward assuming Jarvis Landry can keep playing. Landry is under investigation by the Broward County State Attorney’s Office and the NFL, and any potential league penalties are not contingent upon w...

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins cut two veteran defensive linemen, among others | Miami Herald

The Dolphins began reducing their roster from 90 to 53.

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins: Why Rey Maualuga didn’t play on Thursday | The Daily Dolphin

Minneapolis — Miami Dolphins linebacker Rey Maualuga did not make his debut on Thursday night, as coach Adam Gase and the veteran had hoped. "We kind of changed our mind at the last minute on that one," Gase said.

Deon Lacey aims to be Dolphins' next CFL success story | Miami Herald

Rookie linebacker Deon Lacey will learn his fate this weekend. Has he earned a place on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster?

Dolphins Special Teams

Haack wins Dolphins' punting competition, as Miami cuts Darr | Miami Herald

Cuts have begun. The Dolphins on Friday parted ways with punter Matt Darr, who averaged 46 yards per punt in his first two seasons.

Dolphins Preseason

Dolphins' skill position players shine, rookie lineman whiffs vs. Minnesota | Miami Herald

The Dolphins’ depth, at least on offense, looked just fine Thursday night. But three players expected to make the team did struggle.

Dolphins 2017 Season

Sports Illustrated’s projection for 2017 Miami Dolphins: In short, not good | The Daily Dolphin

Sports Illustrated has spoken on the 2017 Miami Dolphins, and the words are not good. In its annual NFL preview issue hitting the stands, SI picks the Dolphins to finish second in the AFC East but with just a 7-9 record, meaning a step back from last year’s 10-6 in Adam Gase’s first year.

