Rapid Reaction: How do you feel about the Dolphins acquiring LB Stephone Anthony ?

The last few weeks have been a roller coaster of emotions for the Dolphins and their loyal fanbase. After winning a close game vs the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Miami arrived back in Davie, FL to prepare for their upcoming game vs the New York Jets. However, the elephant in the room still remained. How would Adam Gase and the Dolphins’ organization handle Lawrence Timmons, after the veteran linebacker went AWOL on Saturday evening. On Monday that question was answered, as the Dolphins suspended LB Lawrence Timmons indefinitely.

With Timmons future in Miami bleak, who would fill the void left behind by the veteran linebacker. The answer, Stephone Anthony. Miami acquired Anthony in a trade with the Saints Monday evening, which sent the former 2015 first-round pick to Miami in exchange for a 2018 5th-round draft pick.

During his rookie season, Anthony earned PFWA All-Rookie honors. He finished the season with 112 tackles, one sack, one interception and two forced fumbles. After moving to strongside linebacker in his second year, Anthony found himself falling further down the Saint’s depth chart. His 2016 season would come to an abrupt end after suffering a knee injury that would place the LB on the injured reserve list. In 2017, a high-ankle sprain forced the third-year linebacker to miss significant time in the offseason. He was inactive for the first two games of the 2017 season.

During the combine, Stephone Anthony put up impressive numbers.

credit mockdraftables.com

With all of that said, what are your thoughts on the Dolphins acquisition of LB Stephone Anthony?

Poll Are you happy with the Dolphins acquiring LB Stephone Anthony from the Saints for a 2018 5th-round draft pick? This poll is closed 90% Yes (2185 votes)

9% No (226 votes) 2411 votes total Vote Now

Let us know in the comments below!