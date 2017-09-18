Monday Night Football: Detroit Lions @ New York Giants Live Thread & Game Information

This week's Monday Night Football matchup features the Detroit Lions (1-0) who travel to East Rutherford New Jersey to take on the New York Giants (0-1). The Giants will be opening their home schedule hoping to redeem themselves after their poor showing in week one against the Dallas Cowboys where they were only able to put up 3 points for the entire game. The Lions will be looking to continue their success after beating a solid Arizona Cardinals team last week by a score of 35 to 23.

Please use this thread as a live thread to discuss this evening game or yesterdays game between your Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers. As with all live threads, the site rules apply. Also as always on game days we remind you that there is no sharing or requesting of illegal game threads on the site at any time. Doing so will result in a warning or possible banning from the site.

NFL Monday Night Football