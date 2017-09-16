The Splash Zone 9/16/17: Dolphins Have One Of NFL’s Oldest Defenses

The average age for the Dolphins starting defense is 28.18 years. Cameron Wake is the oldest starter on the team’s defense at the young age of 35. The team could only end up having two players under the age of 25 starting on Sunday. If he were to start, Davon Godchaux would be the youngest starter at 22.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Miami Dolphins: Oldest defense in the NFL | The Daily Dolphin

OXNARD, Calif. — The Miami Dolphins will put the oldest defense in the NFL on the field this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN. The average age of a Dolphins' starting defensive player is 28.18, tying Carolina and just ahead of Arizona, Seattle and Baltimore.

Dolphins at Chargers

San Diego Chargers standout slights Dolphins' Cutler; Dolphins notes | Miami Herald

Ingram’s comment assuredly will be heard in Dolphins’ locker-room.

AC in the AM: Answers Start Coming On Sunday

One week later than any of us could have imagined, the curtain will be raised on the 52nd season in franchise history Sunday in Carson, California against the Chargers, a 16-week journey that will tell us, most importantly, whether the right components are in place for a second straight trip to the playoffs.

Mike Hull is the Miami Dolphins starting middle linebacker Sunday | Miami Herald

LOS ANGELES -- The Miami Dolphins starting middle linebacker against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday? Second-year veteran Mike Hull.

Adam Gase

Dolphins coach Adam Gase finds comfort in calling the plays | FOX Sports

Miami Dolphins coach and play caller Adam Gase concedes it can be impossible to ignore second-guessing fans, especially the one to whom he's married.

8 Miami Dolphins Adam Gase cited as emerging leaders | The Daily Dolphin

OXNARD, Calif. — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase named five captains on Thursday, but when asked to name a few emerging leaders on the team, he called out a few additional players. Gase cited captains Cameron Wake, Ndamukong Suh, Michael Thomas, Kenny Stills and Mike Pouncey.

Dolphins Offense

Up-tempo, no-huddle might become the personality of 2017 Miami Dolphins offense | Miami Herald

LOS ANGELES -- Think of the Miami Dolphins offense for a moment: We have Jay Ajayi carrying the ball 900 times this coming season because coach Adam Gase promised. We have a new quarterback who has been with the team six weeks. We have an offensive line that played together for maybe 80 combined snaps in training camp and the preseason.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Finally, Jay Cutler is ready to make his Dolphins debut - AFC East- ESPN

After a strange series of events that included a return to the NFL, an evacuation and a postponed opener, QB Jay Cutler says he's focused on football.

Miami Dolphins QB Jay Cutler has free rein to rip on Adam Gase | The Daily Dolphin

OXNARD, Calif.—Perhaps it’s their closeness in age, or maybe that they’re both sarcastic “smartasses” as one of them put it, but Jay Cutler and Adam Gase have no hesitation taking shots at each other.

Dolphins Defense

Start of season 'long overdue' for Pro Bowler Wake, now in ninth season | Miami Herald

Cameron Wake doesn’t like talking about what should happen. He’s a ‘show-me, not-tell-me’ type of guy. And yet, Wake is optimistic the run defense is improved.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 9/15/17: How Do The Dolphins And Chargers Match Up? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Thursday Night Football Reaction: Ow... - The Phinsider

Why are Thursday Night Football Games the Worst?

Five Players That Will Decide Dolphins vs. Chargers - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins open the 2017 regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. Here are five players who are sure to play a large role in the outcome

Dolphins at Chargers Friday injury report: Jarvis Landry questionable for Sunday - The Phinsider

Star wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been added to Miami’s injury report in advance of their season opener against the Chargers.