The Splash Zone 9/15/17: How Do The Dolphins And Chargers Match Up?

We are only a couple days away from finally seeing the Dolphins play some real football. The Dolphins are out west practicing for their week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. These two seem to meet almost every season and tend to have some exciting games, like last season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How they match up in Week 2 | The Daily Dolphin

How do the Miami Dolphins and San Diego — er, Los Angeles Chargers match up for Sunday's NFL Week 2 tilt at the StubHub Center? When the Dolphins have the ball… Miami passing offense (26th in NFL last season) vs.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

AC in the AM: Cutler Relishing This Chance

Think about the last month or so in the life of Jay Cutler. When July turned to August, he was still preparing for a new television career. There were no indications he would ever play football again. He was settling into his new life. And then, everything changed with one phone call.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins’ Mike Pouncey: Bye week, extra rest help me | The Daily Dolphin

OXNARD, Calif. — Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey casually mentioned Wednesday that with 16 games in 16 weeks, coach Adam Gase has a plan to keep the players fresh. "Toward the end of the season, we know we'll probably have to back it off a little bit in practice," Pouncey said.

Dolphins Defense

What Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke said Thursday | The Daily Dolphin

Here is some of what Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke said Thursday: • Run defense techniques are better than last season. • The way Miami plays their front is aggressive. Miami is a multiple scheme where week to week they can pressure more if and when they need to.

Dolphins' Matt Burke ready for another unusual debut | FOX Sports

Strange things seem to happen whenever Miami Dolphins assistant coach Matt Burke is making his debut in a new job.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins' Harris has speed back after hitting 'lull' in preseason | Miami Herald

The Dolphins had hoped Charles Harris would be a factor in 2017. He hasn’t yet, but coaches think that will soon change.

Dolphins Linebackers

Dolphins comfortable with Mike Hull as starting inside linebacker - Sun Sentinel

Dolphins coaches are comfortable with Mike Hull as the team's new starting inside linebacker

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins: Return of Reshad Jones should be celebrated, not overlooked | The Daily Dolphin

OXNARD, Calif. — It appears Reshad Jones made five tackles in four preseason games, but of course, the Miami Dolphins safety hasn't made a tackle that matters in 11 months, an October contest against Pittsburgh. Since then, Jones has agreed to a 5-year, $60 million contract extension.

Dolphins Special Teams

Miami Dolphins K Cody Parkey remains undefeated vs. hurricanes | The Daily Dolphin

OXNARD, Calif.—Growing up in South Florida, hurricane threats are a fairly routine part of life. Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey experienced plenty of that while growing up in Jupiter, and he confidently rode out Hurricane Irma in his newly bought home there.

Dolphins at Chargers

Be honest, Miami Dolphins fighting a competitive disadvantage this week | Miami Herald

This situation the Miami Dolphins find themselves in — practicing 2,700 miles from home, living out of a a suitcase, getting ready to play their season opener after their opponent has already cleaned up mistakes made in their first outing — is not good news.

Dolphins plan up-tempo offense to keep Chargers on their heels | Miami Herald

The Dolphins need to win one-on-ones Sunday. But that’s not going to happen every down against players like Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

Miami Dolphins: Better late than never for Adam Gase's fast start

The Miami Dolphins were so eager to get off to a good start this year and as it turned out the rest...

Dolphins Community Outreach

Dolphins players displaced by Irma rescue high school football team Irma stranded out west | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins players, spending their week practicing in California because of Hurricane Irma, know something about being displaced.

Dolphins Roster

Miami Dolphins name five team captains for 2017 season | The Daily Dolphin

OXNARD, Calif.--The Dolphins place an emphasis on player leadership, something coach Adam Gase made a central component of the culture he's establishing, and they choose their captains regardless of what those on the outside might think.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 9/14/17: Back To Football For Gase And The Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins assisting Miami area high school football team return to South Florida - The Phinsider

Miami’s Central High School Rockets football team traveled to Las Vegas for a Friday game against national-champion Bishop Gorman on Friday. Last Friday. The team got stuck in Las Vegas after the...

2016 Draft May Be One Of The Best Ever For Dolphins - The Phinsider

In today's NFL, with players under contract for just four years, with an option for a fifth season for first rounders, it's more important than ever for teams to hit on their draft picks. Unlike...

Phinsider Week 2 Game Previews and Predictions - The Phinsider

Welcome another edition of Justin Hier’s weekly Game Previews and Predictions!

Dolphins announce team captains - The Phinsider

Three of the Miami Dolphins’ 2016 captains retained the leadership position when the team selected captains for the 2017 season. Defensive end Cameron Wake, center Mike Pouncey, and special teams...

Dolphins at Chargers injury report Thursday: Rey Maualuga still not practicing - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for their 2017 regular season debut, a week later than 30 teams in the NFL after the team’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers game was postponed due to Hurricane Irma. That...