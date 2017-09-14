The Splash Zone 9/14/17: Back To Football For Gase And The Dolphins

The Dolphins were back to football mode yesterday as the team got together for practice in Oxnard, California. The team has been off a week since their week 1 game was postponed due to Hurricane Irma. The Dolphins will be facing the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. It’s back to football for the Miami Dolphins.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

It’s all about football again for Adam Gase, the Miami Dolphins | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are today back to work and back to football -- albeit at their temporary training setup in Oxnard, California.

Stephen Ross

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross pledges $1 million to hurricane relief | The Daily Dolphin

OXNARD, Calif. — Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross pledged $1 million to immediate and long-term rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Adam Gase

Adam Gase scouted future opponents during unexpected Week 1 bye | The Daily Dolphin

OXNARD, Calif. — There are few positives to the Miami Dolphins having their bye on the first week of the NFL season, but coach Adam Gase may have found one. Gase was able to watch a handful of future opponents last Thursday, Sunday and Monday.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins’ Kenny Stills frustrated more don’t support Colin Kaepernick | The Daily Dolphin

OXNARD, Calif. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills is frustrated more NFL players are not supporting quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Stills took to Twitter this week to ask athletes why, and the lack of response only added to his exasperation.

Dolphins 2017 Season

Two days after Andrew struck S. Florida, the Dolphins played

The sports schedule in Florida is pretty much up for grabs for a while longer, even with Irma downgr...

Dolphins say they’re undaunted by Irma, but Chargers coach says Miami gets an advantage | Miami Herald

Dolphins coach Adam Gase believes his team won’t be affected by the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, including the team relocating for 10 days.

