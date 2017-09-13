The Splash Zone 9/13/17: Miami Dolphins Will Be Able To Come Back Home

The Dolphins got some great news yesterday as they were informed that Hard Rock Stadium suffered no structural damage. The team was worried that they would not be able to come back to Miami after their week 2 game against the Chargers. Hurrican Irma caused significant damage, but the stadium held up well. I’m sure the players are anxious to get back home and help in the relief efforts.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Hurricane Irma: Dolphins’, Hurricanes’ Hard Rock Stadium not damaged | The Daily Dolphin

Hard Rock Stadium sustained no structural damage during Hurricane Irma over the weekend and is ready to host the upcoming Dolphins and University of Miami home games. Dolphins president Tom Garfinkel announced on Twitter this morning that the stadium held up well during the storm.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins' Jakeem Grant says cornerbacks underestimate him | Miami Herald

Receiver Jakeem Grant has made a strong case for playing time.

Dolphins 2017 Season

Up to Dolphins, UM to make something good of season born to Irma | Miami Herald

Imagine if the Dolphins or Canes made something truly special of this football season born amid Irma’s havoc? It’s the kind of storybook ending sports does well. Now all the Fins or UM have to do is make it happen.

Dolphins move up two spots in ESPN.com’s Week 2 NFL Power Rankin

Despite not playing last Sunday due to Hurricane Irma, the Miami Dolphins moved up two spots in...

Miami Dolphins’ Week 1 depth chart gave some hints on starting jobs | The Daily Dolphin

Before everything got turned sideways by Hurricane Irma, the Dolphins were moving toward their season opener against Tampa Bay with their lineup mostly set.

Miami Dolphins ready to finally kick off 2017 NFL season | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins will finally kick off their 2017 NFL season on Sunday when they are the first team to visit the Chargers in their return to Los Angeles after 50 years in San Diego. Miami’s opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was postponed because of Hurricane Irma.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 9/12/17: Stephen Ross Asked For NFL To Move London Game - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins have plans to practice in West Virginia if Davie facilities damaged - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are spending this week in Southern California, practicing at the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp site in Oxnard. The team left South Florida on Friday, with players, coaches,...

Dolphins awaiting engineer report on Hard Rock Stadium; NFL denies request to bring London game to Miami - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins do not play at Hard Rock Stadium until a Week 5 contest against the Tennessee Titans. Between now and then, they will be at the Los Angeles Chargers this upcoming Sunday, at the N...