The Splash Zone 9/10/17: Players We’re Looking Forward To Watching

Football Sunday’s are back, but we as Dolphin fans will have to wait one more week for our team team to play. But the NFL made the right choice by postponing the game. So we have to wait one more week to see what some players will look like on the field. I think everyone’s eyes will be on Jay Cutler, but there is also DeVante Parker who is expected to have a breakout year.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

7 Miami Dolphins we can’t wait to see play next weekend against the Chargers | The Daily Dolphin

Hurricane Irma has us all on edge. There are some things bigger than even the NFL. And the safety of the residents of South Florida is clearly one of them.

Dolphins Roster

Miami Dolphins defender Davon Godchaux leads rookie surprises | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have several pleasant surprises on their roster.

Dolphins 2017 Season

Real life can make games seem small, but sports help us regain normalcy | Miami Herald

It’s a crazy time. North Korea, alt-right hatred, Hurricane Irma. The real world can make our games seem insignificant. But sports may be more important than ever as an anchor of normalcy.

Hurricane Irma: Dolphins to practice at Cowboys training camp facility this week | Miami Herald

The Dolphins will practice in Oxnard, Calif., beginning Wednesday as guests of the Dallas Cowboys. They evacuated South Florida Friday night on a plane chartered by Stephen Ross.

Former Dolphins

Does lack of a ring still sting Miami Dolphins’ Dan Marino? ‘Hell, yeah’ | The Daily Dolphin

Dan Marino turns 56 Friday. He hasn’t played since the 1999 season and entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, 2005.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 9/9/17: Dolphins Heading To Los Angeles - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Jay Ajayi fantasy football preview in ‘The Film Room’ - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins do not play this weekend after their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Irma this weekend in South Florida. While the choice to...