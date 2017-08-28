The Splash Zone 8/28/17: Dolphins Considering Benching Byron Maxwell?

Byron Maxwell has a rough week as the corner was getting burned in practice with the Eagles and had a poor showing against them on Thursday night. The same situation happened last season as Maxwell was struggling at the beginning of the season and was benched. Adam Gase stated yesterday that all options are open including Alterraun Verner starting.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Dolphins considering benching Maxwell for second straight year | Miami Herald

The Dolphins might again bench Byron Maxwell after the Eagles picked on their highest-paid corner time and again last week.

Adam Gase

What Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said after Sunday’s practice | The Daily Dolphin

Here is some of what Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said on Sunday: • The Dolphins are taking looks at different cornerback alignments. The Dolphins have not ruled out Alterraun Verner as a possible starter. • Byron Maxwell needs to clean things up and correct his mistakes.

Dolphins Linebackers

Important two weeks ahead for Miami Dolphins linebacker Rey Maualuga - AFC East- ESPN

Rey Maualaga, released by Cincinnati in March and signed eight days ago, is trying to get in shape in time to play in Miami's final preseason game.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 8/27/17: Which Players Are On The Roster Bubble? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Complete Breakdown of Miami Dolphins in Fantasy Football - The Phinsider

With Fantasy Football drafts right around the corner, here is a complete breakdown of the Miami Dolphins players and what their value to you should be.