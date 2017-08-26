Miami Dolphins Release Veteran Guard Kraig Urbik

The Miami Dolphins have reached an injury settlement with interior lineman Kraig Urbik - effectively ending his tenure with the team. The former Wisconsin standout started six games for the Dolphins in 2016, but he will now be looking for a new home after a recent knee injury hampered his ability to compete for a starting spot.

We have released/injury settlement center/guard Kraig Urbik. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 26, 2017

With Ted Larsen already sidelined with a biceps injury, the Dolphins will now look to a group of unheralded players to claim the starting left guard spot. Jesse Davis and Anthony Steen have emerged as the likely contenders to fill the void left behind by Larsen's absence. Along with Steen and Davis, rookie guard Isaac Asiata has received a handful of first-team reps this summer.

Urbik was drafted in the third round of the of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. After spending his rookie season buried on Pittsburgh's depth chart, he eventually landed with the Buffalo Bills, where he spent the next six years as a regular contributor. In his seven-year career, Urbik was featured as a starter in 63 regular season games.