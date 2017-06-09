30 day challenge: Retire a Dolphins number

It is time for the next edition of our The Phinsider 30-day challenge. Today, we are going to look back again at the all-time greats for the team, and ask you to come up with one number who should join the three players with retired numbers. So far in their history, the Miami Dolphins have retired the numbers 12 (quarterback Bob Griese), 13 (quarterback Dan Marino), and 39 (running back Larry Csonka). Who should be next?

If you don’t know what the 30-day challenge is here on The Phinsider, it is basically 30 days of Miami Dolphins questions that you will have a chance to answer. We want to get all of you as community members involved, so tell us your answer to each question each day, and, if you haven’t ever posted a comment on the site before - now would be a great time to get in here and join us.

The obvious answer is defensive end Jason Taylor’s number 99. In 13 seasons with the Dolphins, Taylor, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, recorded 131 sacks, 710 tackles, eight interceptions (with three touchdowns), 43 forced fumbles, and 27 fumble recoveries (with six touchdowns). He was selected to the Pro Bowl six times, with three First-Team All-Pro selections. He is seventh in career sacks in the league (139.5), fourth in career safeties (3), and holds the NFL record for most fumble recovery touchdowns (6).

But, is he the right choice to go among the Dolphins’ elite? In 51 seasons of play, the Dolphins have only given their highest honor to three players. Should Taylor be the fourth? Can you think of someone else who deserves the distinction? Could a case be made for linebacker Zach Thomas and number 54? What about Larry Little’s 66 or Richmond Webb’s 78? Could Cameron Wake eventually get his 91 into the argument?

Your turn. What number should the Miami Dolphins retire?