The Splash Zone 6/9/17: The Year Of DeVante Parker

All offseason long, the Dolphins coaching staff has been talking up DeVante Parker. The coaches believe this is the year for Parker and they expect him to have a BIG year. Parker is entering his third season with the team and it looks like the game is starting to slow down for him. It’s time for Parker to show why he was a first round pick.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

A different DeVante Parker bursts through in an open practice; PLUS notes

One second left. The offense has the ball on the 1-yard line and the defense knows the final play of this drive is going to be a pass because a non-contact OTA practice in June isn’t going to be decided by a Jay Ajayi belly play.

Adam Gase

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase’s post-practice updates | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE--The Dolphins are finished with Organized Team Activities, going four times this week, and will get an extended weekend before hitting the field for mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase invites Chip Kelly as guest at OTAs | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE--Former Oregon and NFL coach Chip Kelly was on hand for the Dolphins' Organized Team Activity practice today, and coach Adam Gase has been seeking his advice. Gase and Kelly have been friends going back to Kelly's time as head coach of the Ducks, which ended five years ago.

Miami Dolphins: Why Adam Gase did pushups with offense at OTA’s | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — It was the very last red zone play of 10 days of Miami Dolphins organized team activity and although the offense was performing well, there was no touchdown scored and so coach/play-caller Adam Gase dropped to the turf, fell into line, and began to do pushups.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins add another receiver | Miami Herald

The Dolphins added a receiver who has been on three other NFL teams in the past year.

Dolphins OC praises DeVante Parker | PFF

WR DeVante Parker has impressed Clyde Christensen this offseason. Parker is trying to build off of a breakout 2016.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins tackle Ja’Wuan James thinks fifth-year option made him ‘secure’ but it didn’t | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James spoke about loving his time with the team and the fact he feels secure after getting a fifth-year option. But the truth is that option offers James zero security he’ll be on the team next year.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins S T.J. McDonald aiming for big free agency in 2018 | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—The Dolphins had a lot of reasons to go after safety T.J. McDonald in free agency, despite knowing all along he’d be suspended for the first eight games of the season. They needed more depth at the position, even if they’d have to wait until at least Week 9 to get it.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 6/8/17: The Thrilling Life Of Matt Burke - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

90-in-90: Miami Dolphins roster breakdowns, WR Drew Morgan - The Phinsider

It’s that time of year again, where the great writers here at ThePhinsider bring back their annual look at the Miami Dolphins’ roster heading into training camp. We call this series "90-in-90" and...

ESPN projects Dolphins ‘most important 2017 game’ - The Phinsider

The 2017 NFL season is still several months away as teams head toward the end of their offseason training programs with the final rounds of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and their respective...

Dolphins to join Eagles practices during preseason - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins will face the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2017 Preseason’s Week 3. Heading into that game, which is widely considered the "dress rehearsal" game for the regular season, the...

Around The AFC East - The Phinsider

With the majority of the offseason now in the rear view mirror and the start of training camp just six weeks away, it's time to take a look at how the AFC Eastern division stacks up as we draw...

30 day challenge: Favorite Dolphins (non-HOF) quarterback - The Phinsider

Every day in June, we will ask different Miami Dolphins related question of our readers. Make sure you join in so we can all get to know our The Phinsider community a little better.