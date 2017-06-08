Dolphins sign Mitch Mathews

The Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday the signing of wide receiver Mitch Mathews. The move comes after an apparent injury to Rashawn Scott during the team’s organized team activities.

Mathews, a four-year letterman at BYU through the 2015 season, joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs before being released at the end of the preseason. He spent about a month of the 2016 season on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad.

The Minnesota Vikings signed Mathews back in March but waived him at the end of last month. He played in 41 games at BYU, catching 152 passes for 2,083 yards, and 24 touchdowns.

Mathews is listed as a 6-foot-6, 215 pound receiver. He will join a receiver group led by Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker, and Kenny Stills, with reserve options including Leonte Carroo, Jakeem Grant, Drew Morgan, Isaiah Ford, Malcolm Lewis, Francis Owusu, and Damore’ea Stringfellow.