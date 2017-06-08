30 day challenge: Favorite Dolphins (non-HOF) quarterback

The Phinsider 30-day challenge is back with question six of our series, this time turning again to a favorite player at a position. Of course, we have to caveat this question because every Miami Dolphins fan is going to immediately turn to Dan Marino as their favorite all-time quarterback for the club. And, for good measure, I am taking Bob Griese out of the equation as well.

That leaves you with plenty of options. Do you select Earl Morrall as your favorite non-Hall of Fame quarterback in team history? What about part of the Woodstrock tandem? Maybe you jump all the way back to Dick Wood and George Wilson starting the Dolphins’ franchise in 1966? Maybe you favor the job Jay Fiedler did in taking over after Dan Marino retired? Is it one of the Marino backups like Scott Mitchell, Bernie Kosar, or Damon Huard? Maybe it is current starter Ryan Tannehill?

If you don’t know what the 30-day challenge is here on The Phinsider, it is basically 30 days of Miami Dolphins questions that you will have a chance to answer. We want to get all of you as community members involved, so tell us your answer to each question each day, and, if you haven’t ever posted a comment on the site before - now would be a great time to get in here and join us.

Leave your answer for today’s question in the comments below. Who is your favorite (non-HOF) quarterback in Dolphins history?